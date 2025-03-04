DELAWARE - Special Olympics Delaware will join schools across the state on March 5 for the 17th Annual Spread the Word - Inclusion Day, a global movement promoting respect and inclusion for people of all abilities.
More than 150 schools in Delaware, from preschool to college, will take part in activities such as pledge drives, assemblies, and awareness campaigns. Students will engage in discussions about inclusion and wear official campaign shirts to show their support.
The event aims to create a culture where everyone feels valued and included, reinforcing the importance of acceptance in schools and communities.