Speed camera program launching in Lewes on Route 1

LEWES, Del. — A new speed camera will start operating Tuesday, Oct. 21, on southbound Route 1 near Minos Conaway Road, according to the Delaware Department of Transportation.
The program is part of DelDOT’s ongoing effort with Delaware State Police to enforce speed limits and improve safety in construction areas. The camera will monitor vehicles entering the zone and automatically ticket anyone driving at least 11 miles per hour over the speed limit.
Violators will face a $20 base fine, plus an additional $1 for each mile per hour over the limit, DelDOT said.