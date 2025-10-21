Speed camera program launching in Lewes on Route 1

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 2 AM EDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...South winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and choppy waters expected. * WHERE...Delaware Bay waters south of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 2 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&