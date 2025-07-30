LEWES, Del. — Spotted lanternflies, an invasive insect known for damaging plants and trees, are starting to appear on Delaware beaches and potentially Ocean City.
Strohm Edwards, captain of the Lewes Beach Patrol, said he's seen between 30 and 50 of the insects along the beach just in the last week.
“I think that they're landing on our dunes and planting their eggs or eating plants,” Edwards said. “And when the wind changes, they're blowing into the bay.”
The spotted lanternfly is an invasive pest that feeds on more than 70 plant species and is known for reproducing rapidly. However, despite their spread, the Delaware Department of Agriculture is no longer asking the public to report sightings.
James Campbell, a weekend beachgoer, said this spring was the first time he saw one in Ocean City. "I've seen one here in Ocean City, down by the bay,” Campbell said. “We ended up killing it like they tell us to."
A lifeguard working near 119th Street in Ocean City told us he has seen a few lanternflies wash ashore in recent weeks.
Ocean City Beach Patrol Sergeant Jamie Falcon says they are prepared to escalate concerns if more insects show up.
“If we start to hear of something like that, we have a strong relationship with Maryland Department of Natural Resources as well as Maryland Coastal Bays,” Falcon said.
So far, Falcon confirmed there have been no official reports of spotted lanternflies in Ocean City this summer. The Delaware Department of Agriculture officials say if you see one, the best course of action is simple: kill it.