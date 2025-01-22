WORCESTER COUNTY, Md.- Worcester County Public Schools have made adjustments to the 2024-2025 school calendar to recover instructional time lost due to recent weather-related closures. The modifications include reducing spring break and implementing virtual learning for future weather disruptions.
According to the Worcester County Board of Education, after five weather-related closures this school year, the school system has exceeded the three inclement weather days built into the calendar. To address the shortfall, the Board has approved a reduction in spring break, limiting it to only the state-mandated holidays of Good Friday and Easter Monday.
Additionally, the school system plans to use virtual learning for any future closures, avoiding further calendar disruptions. This adjustment ensures that the school year will still conclude on June 17, 2025.