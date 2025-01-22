Spring break

Worcester County Schools will shorten spring break after too many snow days. 

WORCESTER COUNTY, Md.- Worcester County Public Schools have made adjustments to the 2024-2025 school calendar to recover instructional time lost due to recent weather-related closures. The modifications include reducing spring break and implementing virtual learning for future weather disruptions.

According to the Worcester County Board of Education, after five weather-related closures this school year, the school system has exceeded the three inclement weather days built into the calendar. To address the shortfall, the Board has approved a reduction in spring break, limiting it to only the state-mandated holidays of Good Friday and Easter Monday.

Additionally, the school system plans to use virtual learning for any future closures, avoiding further calendar disruptions. This adjustment ensures that the school year will still conclude on June 17, 2025.

Tags

Locations

Producer

Alyssa Baker joined the CoastTV team as a producer in February 2023. She is from Philadelphia. Alyssa graduated from West Chester University with a degree in media and culture. She participated in multiple broadcasting internships while in school, most recently with WPHL 17 in Philadelphia. 

Recommended for you