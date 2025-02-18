PHILADELPHIA, Pa -High winds have once again postponed the departure of the retired luxury ship liner SS United States. The ship was scheduled to leave its dock in Philadelphia just after 12 p.m. on Tuesday. It was expected to move past Cape Henlopen and out to the Atlantic Ocean.
It marks another delay in its final trip. Strong gusts caused the departure on Monday to be moved to Tuesday. The SS United States will complete its trip to Mobile, Al and be sunk to be part of an artificial reef off the Florida coast. Okaloosa County, Fl bought the ship for $1 million.
The SS United States was active in the 1950's and '60's before it was retired in 1969. The new departure is scheduled for Wednesday at 12:51 p.m.