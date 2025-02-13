PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — The SS United States is set to leave the South Philadelphia dock and begin her transformation into the world’s largest artificial reef after two failed attempts. Okaloosa County’s Tourism Development Department, Destin-Fort Walton Beach, Florida, has met all necessary safety requirements from local, state, and federal agencies to relocate the vessel to Mobile, Alabama, where preparations for her reef deployment will continue.
The move will take place in phases starting on Friday, Feb. 14. At high tide (2:47 p.m.), the SS United States will be moved from Pier 82 to Pier 80. Then, on Monday, Feb. 17, at low tide (11:18 a.m.), the vessel will depart Pier 80 and begin her journey down the Delaware River. The voyage to Mobile is expected to take about two weeks and be tracked here.
Once in Mobile, contractors will spend approximately 12 months preparing the ship for deployment. This process includes removing hazardous materials, such as non-metal parts and residual fuel, to ensure the vessel is environmentally safe. Modifications will also be made to position the ship upright once it is placed on the ocean floor.
Okaloosa County’s Tourism Development Department says the exact location for the deployment has yet to be finalized, but the artificial reef is expected to be placed about 20 nautical miles south of Destin-Fort Walton Beach, Florida. Once submerged, the SS United States will provide a thriving habitat for marine species, including red snapper and wahoo, while offering new opportunities for divers and anglers.
In addition to creating the reef, Okaloosa County will partner with the SS United States Conservancy to develop a land-based museum in Destin-Fort Walton Beach. The museum will showcase the ship’s storied history and feature preserved artifacts, including the ship’s iconic funnels, radar mast, and other signature elements.