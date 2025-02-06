PHILADELPHIA, Pa.- Plans to move the SS United States from Philadelphia to Mobile, Alabama have been delayed once again, and no new departure date has been set.
The U.S. Coast Guard has requested follow-up details to ensure a proper tow, delaying the ship’s shift from Pier 82 to Pier 80 and its planned departure from Philadelphia.
Officials acknowledge the frustration of those who had plans around the relocation but say they remain committed to moving forward with the project.
Once the move does happen, the SS United States will begin its journey to Mobile, where preparations will continue to convert the vessel into the world’s largest artificial reef.
The move, led by the Okaloosa County Tourist Development Department in Destin-Fort Walton Beach, Florida, comes after months of coordination with local, state, and federal agencies to meet safety requirements. The ship was originally scheduled to depart in November, but a tropical disturbance caused the first delay.
The latest plan was for the vessel to move to Pier 80 on February 6 before departing Philadelphia on February 8 at 4 a.m. That timeline is now on hold.
The vessel’s journey can be tracked in real time online at the Destin-Fort Walton Beach’s website.
Transformation into an Artificial Reef
The SS United States' voyage to Mobile is expected to take about two weeks. Once the ship arrives, crews will spend roughly 12 months preparing the ship for its new role. This process includes removing hazardous materials such as non-metal parts and fuel to ensure a clean and environmentally safe deployment. Additionally, structural modifications will be made to ensure the vessel lands upright on the ocean floor.
The exact deployment site along the Gulf Coast has not yet been finalized, but officials expect it to be approximately 20 nautical miles south of Destin-Fort Walton Beach.
Once submerged, the SS United States will provide habitat for a diverse range of marine life, from reef fish like red snapper to larger pelagic species such as wahoo. The artificial reef will also offer new fishing and diving opportunities, benefiting both the local and charter industries.
Preserving the Ship’s Legacy
While the SS United States is being repurposed as a reef, its legacy will continue through a planned land-based museum in Florida. Okaloosa County will collaborate with the SS United States Conservancy to incorporate elements from the ship, including its funnels and radar mast, into the museum’s design. The exhibit will showcase the ship’s rich history and extensive archival collection, says Okaloosa County.