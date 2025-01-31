MIDDLETOWN, Del. - A private school administrator has been arrested and charged with 25 felony counts of dealing in child pornography, Attorney General Kathy Jennings announced Friday.
Justin Smith, 43, head of school at St. Anne’s Episcopal School, was taken into custody following an investigation by the Delaware Department of Justice and Delaware State Police’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC).
The investigation began after multiple CyberTips from Kik Messenger flagged accounts linked to Smith’s IP address for uploading child sexual abuse material, authorities said. Detectives and state investigators executed search warrants on the accounts, uncovering additional illicit content.
“The evidence in this investigation is shocking and abhorrent,” Jennings said. “There is absolutely nothing more important than protecting our children – especially when it comes to adults in a position of trust. I am deeply grateful for the ICAC Task Force’s fierce dedication to this mission.”
Smith has led St. Anne’s Episcopal School since July. While authorities have found no indication his alleged crimes are connected to his role at the school, officials said the school is cooperating fully with the investigation. Smith is not accused of direct contact with a child, and no victims affiliated with the school have been identified. However, authorities urge anyone with information to contact the Delaware ICAC Task Force at (302) 739-2030.
Smith was arraigned and committed to Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on $625,000 cash bail. The Delaware Department of Justice and state police remind the public that the charges are allegations, and Smith is presumed innocent until proven guilty.