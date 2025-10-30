LONG NECK, Del. - Neighborhoods in the Long Neck area experienced flooding Thursday, leaving people driving through standing water to leave their homes.
Main roads remained mostly clear, but streets within several residential communities were covered in water after overnight rain and high tides.
Dawn Settine lives in Long Neck she says the flooding wasn’t as bad as past storms.
"The last storm we needed a canoe. For real," Settine said. "This one isn’t that bad. This is mild compared to what we do get."
Farther north, at Rehoboth Beach, high surf damaged several wooden posts near the dunes on the north end of the beach, though no major structural damage was reported.
For the latest weather alerts and updates, download the First Alert Weather app on iOS or Google Play.