MILFORD, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a robbery that occurred yesterday afternoon at Shawnee Country Store.
According to troopers, they responded to the robbery located on Shawnee Road at around 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 14.
Investigators say two employees and a customer were in the store when the robber jumped over the counter holding a knife. Troopers stated the robber demanded an employee to open the cash register, then took an undisclosed amount of cash before running away.
Police reported that no one was physically hurt during the robbery and they are looking for a black man wearing dark-colored clothing. Detectives say they are working with agencies close by to determine if this crime is linked to other recent robberies.