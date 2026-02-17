DAGSBORO, Del. - Delaware State Police Troop 4 is asking for the public’s help in finding 62-year-old Christopher Powell, who is wanted in connection with a burglary and related offenses in the Dagsboro area.
Police say attempts to contact or locate Powell have been unsuccessful. He may be driving a green Dodge Ram with Delaware tag C124375.
Anyone with information about Powell’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact Delaware State Police Troop 4 at 302-856-5850.
Tips can also be submitted by sending a private Facebook message to Delaware State Police or through Delaware Crime Stoppers. Tipsters can remain anonymous.