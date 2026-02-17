DSP

DAGSBORO, Del. - Delaware State Police Troop 4 is asking for the public’s help in finding 62-year-old Christopher Powell, who is wanted in connection with a burglary and related offenses in the Dagsboro area.

Police say attempts to contact or locate Powell have been unsuccessful. He may be driving a green Dodge Ram with Delaware tag C124375.

Anyone with information about Powell’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact Delaware State Police Troop 4 at 302-856-5850.

Tips can also be submitted by sending a private Facebook message to Delaware State Police or through Delaware Crime Stoppers. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Torie joined CoastTV's team in September of 2021. She graduated from the University of Delaware in May of 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts in Media Communications and a minor in Journalism. Before working at CoastTV, Torie interned with Delaware Today and Delaware State News. She also freelanced with Delaware State News following her internship.

