This article has been updated with additional cooling centers in Wicomico County.
DELAWARE/MARYLAND - As another heat wave and high UV moves across the region, cooling centers are opening to provide much needed relief.
The centers will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with air-conditioned spaces water available. Three locations, Hudson State Service Center in Newark, Williams State Service Center in Dover and Adams State Service Center in Georgetown, will remain open until 6 p.m. Wednesday, according to DHSS. However, due to the holiday weekend, public offices, including libraries, will be closed.
Cooling center locations include:
Sussex County
- Milton Library, 121 Union St., Milton (July 1 and July 2, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
- Adams State Service Center, 546 Bedford St., Georgetown (June 30 to July 2, open until 6 p.m. Wednesday)
- County Admin Building, 2 The Circle, Georgetown (July 1 to July 5)
- Greenwood Library, 100 Mill St., Greenwood (July 1 and July 2, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
- Laurel State Service Center, 31039 N. Poplar St., Laurel (June 30 to July 2)
- Shipley State Service Center, 350 Virginia Ave., Seaford (June 30 to July 2)
- South Coastal Library, 43 Kent Ave., Bethany Beach (July 1 and July 2, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.)
Kent County
- Smyrna State Service Center, 100 Sunnyside Road, Smyrna (June 30 to July 2)
- Williams State Service Center, 805 River Road, Dover ((June 30 to July 2, open until 6 p.m. Wednesday)
New Castle County
- Claymont State Service Center, 3301 Green St., Claymont (June 30 to July 2)
- DHSS Canby Park Office, 1920 Maryland Ave., Wilmington (June 30 to July 2)
- Churchman's Corporate Center, 84 Christiana Road, New Castle (June 30 to July 2)
- Hudson State Service Center, 501 Ogletown Road, Newark (June 30 to July 2, open until 6 p.m. Wednesday)
Wicomico County
- DANANG Room, Wicomico County Civic Center, 500 Glen Ave., Salisbury (July 2, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., July 3, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and July 4, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., and July 5, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.)
- MAC Inc. Senior Center, 909 Progress Circle, Salisbury, (July 2 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.)
While DelDOT said DART is not conducting separate trips to the cooling centers, people in Georgetown can use DART Connect to go to the Adams State Service Center with Route 206. For Seaford, Route 212 and Route 903 stop at the Shipley State Service Center.
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