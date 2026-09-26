DELMARVA — Dangerous ocean conditions from a coastal storm are prompting beach and water access closures Saturday along parts of the Delaware and Maryland coast.
Cape Henlopen State Park announced Sept. 26 that all surf fishing crossings remain closed because of unsafe beach conditions. The park also closed its fishing pier for the remainder of the storm for visitor safety.
In Dewey Beach, beach access was closed as of 11:15 a.m. because of high tide and steep drop-offs, according to the Town of Dewey Beach.
Similar restrictions are in place farther south in Ocean City, Maryland.
The Ocean City Police Department issued an ocean safety alert Saturday prohibiting surfing, swimming and wading because of current conditions.
People along the coast should follow posted closures and any additional safety updates as conditions change.
Stay up to date on the latest weather conditions with radar and hourly forecasts in the CoastTV weather app, available for Apple and Android.