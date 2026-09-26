rough surf in Dewey Beach, Delaware

Dewey Beach during a nor'easter Sept 2026. (Michelle Benson)

DELMARVA — Dangerous ocean conditions from a coastal storm are prompting beach and water access closures Saturday along parts of the Delaware and Maryland coast.

Cape Henlopen State Park announced Sept. 26 that all surf fishing crossings remain closed because of unsafe beach conditions. The park also closed its fishing pier for the remainder of the storm for visitor safety.

In Dewey Beach, beach access was closed as of 11:15 a.m. because of high tide and steep drop-offs, according to the Town of Dewey Beach.

Similar restrictions are in place farther south in Ocean City, Maryland.

The Ocean City Police Department issued an ocean safety alert Saturday prohibiting surfing, swimming and wading because of current conditions.

People along the coast should follow posted closures and any additional safety updates as conditions change.

Stay up to date on the latest weather conditions with radar and hourly forecasts in the CoastTV weather app, available for Apple and Android.

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Evening Broadcast Journalist

Madeleine Overturf has been with Draper Media since 2016, when she first served as Sussex County Bureau Chief. She helped launch the rebranded CoastTV in 2019 and now co-anchors CoastTV News at 5 and 6.

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