DELAWARE - The Delaware Forest Service is reminding people across the First State to watch for tree hazards as strong storms move through the area this afternoon.
Forecasters said the storms could bring high winds, heavy rain and falling branches, conditions that can quickly turn trees into safety hazards.
The Delaware Forest Service cautions people to:
- Avoid standing or parking under large trees during strong winds.
- Watch for warning signs of weakened trees like cracked limbs, leaning trunks or dead branches that could fall during strong winds.
- Stay clear of downed power lines. If a tree falls on a power line, stay back and contact your utility provider immediately.
Another major concern is trees that fall onto power lines. If that happens, people should stay back and contact their utility provider immediately, according to DFS.
After the storms pass, DFS advises people to inspect trees on their property for damage before beginning any cleanup, since storms can weaken trees and create hidden hazards.
Anyone who encounters blocked roads or dangerous trees on public land is asked to report them.
Stay up to date on the latest weather conditions with radar and hourly forecasts in the CoastTV weather app, available for Apple and Android.