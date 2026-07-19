FRANKFORD, Del. - The Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce is bringing back Summer Nights during the Senior League Softball World Series from Aug. 3 to 7 in Frankford.
The weeklong fan and player experience will feature games, backyard-style competitions and a team spirit station where visitors can make posters for the tournament, says the chamber.
According to the chamber of commerce, Sussex County has hosted the Senior League Softball World Series for 20 years as one of six tournament sites. Throughout the week, U.S. and international regional championship teams made up of players ages 13 to 17 will compete under the lights.