REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - CAMP Rehoboth will host an auction to raise funds for the organization in conjunction with the SUNFESTIVAL Night of Comedy at The Rehoboth Beach Convention Center on Aug. 30 with popular auctioneer, Lorne Crawford, returning to lead the gavel at this year’s SUNFESTIVAL auction.
According to CAMP Rehoboth, SUNFESTIVAL is a fundraiser for CAMP Rehoboth committed to creating and maintaining an inclusive environment in Southern Delaware.
Among the auction items is a seven-night stay in Rome for two, including business-class airfare and accommodations at the St. Regis Rome, a five-star hotel known for its history and luxury, donated by Danny Sebrigh.
For travelers interested in river cruises, a seven-night, all-LGBT+ Brand g cruise for two will depart round trip from Paris and visit Normandy, wine regions, and villages associated with artists including Claude Monet and Vincent van Gogh, donated by Brand g.
Another cruise option is an Olivia Alaska in Spring voyage in a Signature Suite veranda cabin with all meals included, donated by Olivia Travel.
Other auction items include a seven-night stay at the world-famous Almar Resort, an adults-only, LGBTQ-friendly in Puerto Vallarta’s Romantic Zone, donated by Andy Staton and Patrick Saparito. Another prize is a “Choose Your Own Dream Getaway” at a Club Med, donated by Accent on Travel and Club Med.
For those preferring to stay closer to home, another option is a $1,000+ collection of gift cards for Rehoboth Beach-area restaurants, private tiki cruise on the Rehoboth Bay, donated by Captain Larry of Cruisin’ Tikis, and a private photo session with G. Michael Beigay that includes one of his art photographs, donated by Beigay.
The SUNFESTIVAL Night of Comedy will feature comedian Zach Zimmerman and opener Corey Andrew. The doors open at 6 p.m.
The Night of Comedy is the first of two SUNFESTIVAL events over Labor Day weekend, the second night on Aug. 31, will be the SUNFESTIVAL Night of Dance. The event will feature two sets by world-class DJs and will be held at the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m.
For details on all auction items, including restrictions, and for ticket information, visit the website.