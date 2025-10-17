Surf Avenue walkway to be rebuilt with wood in Rehoboth Beach

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. — Rehoboth Beach officials have decided to rebuild the Surf Avenue walkway using wood instead of concrete after hearing concerns from homeowners.
According to a city news release, officials had originally planned to replace the walkway with concrete and widen it to five feet. Under the updated plan, the wooden walkway will remain four feet wide and continue to meet ADA standards.
Replacing the 200-foot section is expected to cost about $18,000. City officials said the same type of boards used on the boardwalk will be used for the project, helping keep costs lower than expected.
City Manager Taylour Tedder said the change reflects the city’s effort to preserve the area’s character.
Work on the project is expected to be completed by the end of the year. The city said updates will be shared with the public before construction begins.