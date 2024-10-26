REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The Delaware Chapter of the Surfrider Foundation is launching its new Wetsuit Exchange Program during the inaugural Surf Swap event in Rehoboth Beach.
The program aims to make surfing more accessible by providing free, donated wetsuits and gear to surfers of all ages, helping reduce the financial burden of purchasing new equipment. Surfers are encouraged to donate their used wetsuits, booties, hoods and gloves, keeping the gear out of landfills and extending its use.
"This initiative embodies our commitment to accessibility and sustainability by keeping wetsuits out of the landfill and extending their use by offering them to those in need," said Crystal Stokowski, Vice Chair of the Delaware Chapter of the Surfrider Foundation. "We want to ensure that everyone, regardless of their financial situation, has the chance to surf year-round. We all know used gear is better than no gear."
In addition to the Wetsuit Exchange Program, the Surf Swap will feature local vendors selling used surfboards, fins, and gear, live music, art from local artists, and educational exhibits from environmental organizations.