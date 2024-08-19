FENWICK ISLAND, Del. - The Fenwick Island Police Department has issued a public alert following a reported case of identity theft and fraud involving the attempted fraudulent sale of an unimproved lot within the town.
On Aug. 16, a complaint was received regarding a fraudulent transaction where an unidentified suspect posed as the owner of a property located at 12 West Maryland Avenue. The suspect contacted a local real estate agent, falsely identifying himself as the property's owner, and proceeded to sign a sales agreement under the real owner's name. This included obtaining a fake identity card bearing the owner’s information.
According to police, the deception was uncovered when a local law firm, Ward and Taylor, which specializes in property settlements, received the contract and associated paperwork. The firm identified the irregularities, leading to the cancellation of the contract and the return of all settlement paperwork.
In response to this incident, the Fenwick Island Police Department is urging the public, particularly owners of unimproved properties, to remain vigilant. Property owners who suspect they may have fallen victim to such fraud are strongly encouraged to contact their local police department or the Delaware State Police Troop for assistance.
To report suspicious activities, contact the Fenwick Island Police Department at 302-539-2000 or Delaware State Police.