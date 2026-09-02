This article has been updated with images and identity of the suspect.

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The Delaware State Police continue to investigate a bank robbery at the WSFS Bank in Rehoboth Beach, but have identified the suspect.

Troopers say at around 9:50 a.m. they responded to WSFS Bank on Coastal Highway after receiving a report of a robbery.

The suspect involved in the robbery of WSFS Bank.

No weapon was involved, and no injuries were reported, troopers say. (DSP)

According to DSP, a preliminary investigation found that a person entered the bank and handed an employee a demand note. The employee then complied, and the person ran away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

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No weapon was involved, and no injuries were reported, troopers said.

The suspect has been described by DSP as a thin man in his 20s, who was wearing tight-fitting women's clothing and a wig.

Detectives identified the suspect as 26-year-old Demetrius Frith-Thompson, of Milford and obtained a warrant for his arrest. Detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating Frith-Thompson.

A wanted posted shows a man in glasses with his hair up.

Detectives identified the suspect as 26-year-old Demetrius Frith-Thompson, of Milford and obtained a warrant for his arrest. (DSP)

Detectives are asking anyone who has information as to the whereabouts of Frith-Thompson to call 9-1-1 or DSP Troop 4 at (302)-856-5850. Anyone with information about the robbery investigation is asked to contact Detective L. Coleman at (302) 752-3813. 

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Drew Bellinger joined the CoastTV News team in August 2025 as a video journalist. Before earning a Bachelor’s degree in Communications from Towson University in 2024, he completed a General Studies Associate's degree program from the Community College of Baltimore County.

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Brynn joined the CoastTV team in July of 2026. She graduated from Rowan University in May of 2026. As a reporter, she found a passion for the power of communication to highlight voices, stories, and ideas that matter to the community. 

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