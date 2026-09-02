This article has been updated with images and identity of the suspect.
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The Delaware State Police continue to investigate a bank robbery at the WSFS Bank in Rehoboth Beach, but have identified the suspect.
Troopers say at around 9:50 a.m. they responded to WSFS Bank on Coastal Highway after receiving a report of a robbery.
According to DSP, a preliminary investigation found that a person entered the bank and handed an employee a demand note. The employee then complied, and the person ran away with an undisclosed amount of cash.
No weapon was involved, and no injuries were reported, troopers said.
The suspect has been described by DSP as a thin man in his 20s, who was wearing tight-fitting women's clothing and a wig.
Detectives identified the suspect as 26-year-old Demetrius Frith-Thompson, of Milford and obtained a warrant for his arrest. Detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating Frith-Thompson.
Detectives are asking anyone who has information as to the whereabouts of Frith-Thompson to call 9-1-1 or DSP Troop 4 at (302)-856-5850. Anyone with information about the robbery investigation is asked to contact Detective L. Coleman at (302) 752-3813.