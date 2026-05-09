Sussex Academy Names Jenni Couch 2027 Teacher of the Year

GEORGETOWN, Del. - Jenni Couch has been named 2027 Teacher of the Year at Sussex Academy.
Couch, a high school biology teacher at the school since 2015, received the surprise honor in front of her students. The school says she teaches honors and Advanced Placement Biology and advises the Science National Honor Society and Interact Club.
Couch said building strong relationships with students is central to her teaching philosophy, helping students feel confident taking academic risks and embracing challenges.
According to Sussex Academy, in addition to teaching, she has mentored new educators, led STEM trainings and served on strategic planning committees. She recently earned National Board Certification in Science for Adolescence and Young Adulthood.
Couch will now represent Sussex Academy in the Delaware Charter Schools Network Teacher of the Year selection process, says the school.