GEORGETOWN, Del. - Sussex Academy students demonstrated outstanding academic performance during the 2023-24 academic year, surpassing state averages across all assessed content areas, according to data released by the Delaware Department of Education and shared by Sussex Academy.
Overall, Sussex Academy reported a school-wide English Language Arts proficiency rate of 71 percent, significantly higher than the state average of 41 percent. In mathematics, the school achieved a proficiency rate of 52 percent, compared to the state average of 31 percent. In science, Sussex Academy students scored an overall proficiency of 51 percent, more than double the state average of 20 percent, while in social studies, they achieved 60 percent proficiency, nearly twice the state average of 33 percent.
“While we are not back to the pre-COVID results we are striving for, the scores do provide evidence that the longer our students participate in our program, the more academic progress they are able to see," said Sussex Academy Chief Academic Officer Janet Owens. "These gains are a testament to the power of our supportive learning environment, strong teacher-student relationships, and rigorous academic expectations.”
At the high school level, Sussex Academy students excelled on the SAT, with 88 percent achieving proficiency in ELA, compared to the state’s 45 percent, and 38 percent reaching proficiency in math, compared to the state’s 18 percent according to DOE.