Sussex Academy student selected for University of Delaware educator program

GEORGETOWN, Del. - A rising Sussex Academy junior recently completed the University of Delaware’s Teachers of Tomorrow Program, a summer opportunity for high school students interested in becoming educators.
Kaia Medrano was one of 30 students admitted to the two-week program, where participants learned about lesson planning, student engagement and leadership, according to Sussex Academy. The program also gives participants the opportunity to take two dual enrollment courses through the University of Delaware.
“I’ve wanted to be a teacher since I was little,” Medrano said. “We learned about different lesson plans, how to keep students engaged and focused, and a lot about leadership.”
During the program, Medrano lived in campus dorms and was selected by the cohort to deliver a speech at the closing ceremony, said Sussex Academy.
“I love public speaking,” she said. “I talked about my experience with the summer institute itself and my elementary school teacher Mrs. Tingle and how she is one of the biggest reasons why I want to become a teacher.”