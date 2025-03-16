Sussex Central High School

The fair provides an opportunity for employers to meet potential hires from both the student body and the community.

GEORGETOWN, Del. – Sussex Central High School will host the 2025 Job Fair on Thursday, April 3, in partnership with the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce. The event, held in the school’s gym, is open to the public from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. 

The fair provides an opportunity for employers to meet potential hires from both the student body and the community. Business registration is open until March 20, and fees go directly to supporting the college and career office at Indian River High School. However, attendees of the fair can go for free.

To view a list of participating businesses or to register, visit www.bethany-fenwick.org. Businesses interested in participating can also contact the Chamber at membership@thequietresorts.com or call (302) 539-2100.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Torie joined CoastTV's team in September of 2021. She graduated from the University of Delaware in May of 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts in Media Communications and a minor in Journalism. Before working at CoastTV, Torie interned with Delaware Today and Delaware State News. She also freelanced with Delaware State News following her internship.

Recommended for you