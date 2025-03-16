GEORGETOWN, Del. – Sussex Central High School will host the 2025 Job Fair on Thursday, April 3, in partnership with the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce. The event, held in the school’s gym, is open to the public from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The fair provides an opportunity for employers to meet potential hires from both the student body and the community. Business registration is open until March 20, and fees go directly to supporting the college and career office at Indian River High School. However, attendees of the fair can go for free.
To view a list of participating businesses or to register, visit www.bethany-fenwick.org. Businesses interested in participating can also contact the Chamber at membership@thequietresorts.com or call (302) 539-2100.