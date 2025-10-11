GEORGETOWN, Del. - The Take Two Drama Club at Sussex Central High School will present “Murder in the House of Poe,” an interactive, improvised murder mystery comedy, Oct. 29–31 at 6 p.m. each night.
According to the school, performances will take place in an alternate space at the new Sussex Central campus in Georgetown, as the school's theater undergoes renovations. The schools says tickets ($15) must be purchased in advance online, as they say no door sales will be available.
“Our juniors and seniors are taking ownership of this hilarious, improvised mystery, based on the mad and wonderful characters of Edgar Allan Poe,” says David Warick, the show’s director
The drama club says the mystery is set at a grand masquerade hosted by Prince Prospero, the show invites the audience to solve a mystery after the host is found dead. Guided by Poe himself and surrounded by eerie, improvised interactions with familiar characters, guests in attendance will piece together clues in an effort to identify the killer.
The club says the audience member who most accurately determines the murderer, method and motive will win a prize. Runner-ups will also be awarded prizes.
The club recommends the performance for teen and adult audiences due to what they call simulated gore and pretend violence.
All proceeds support the nonprofit mission of Take Two to promote theater education and production in Sussex County.