GEORGETOWN, Del. - Sussex County Council has approved a rezoning request that will allow more than 39 acres of farmland east of Route 24 near Lewes to be redeveloped into a mixed-use site with businesses and apartments.
In a 3-2 vote, the council agreed Tuesday to rezone the property owned by Belmead Farm, LLC from AR-1 Agricultural Residential to C-4 Planned Commercial. Councilwoman Jane Gruenebaum voted "no" citing environmental concerns and Councilman John Rieley also voted "no" because of expected traffic impacts. The change clears the way for future commercial and residential development on land that is currently a horse farm.
Supporters of the project say it will help address affordable housing needs and bring economic growth to the area. Opponents have argued that the application failed to meet minimum C-4 zoning standards and raised concerns about increased traffic.
The decision followed a lengthy public process, including an over four-hour public hearing in October. The Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission had previously recommended approval of the rezoning. With Tuesday’s council vote, Belmead Farm, LLC can now move forward with plans to market the site for development.
The parcels sit just east of Route 24, a corridor that has seen significant growth in recent years and remains a focal point in ongoing debates over land use, infrastructure and the pace of development in coastal Delaware.