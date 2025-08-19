Weather Alert

...COASTAL FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING... ...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...One to two feet of inundation above ground level possible in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Inland Sussex. * WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...At this level, widespread roadway flooding occurs in coastal and bayside communities and along inland tidal waterways. Many roads become impassable. Some damage to vulnerable structures may begin to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Coastal Flood Watch means that conditions favorable for flooding are expected to develop. Be prepared to begin taking appropriate action to protect life and property. Follow the recommendations of local emergency management officials. Be sure to check the latest forecast from time to time in case a warning is issued or any new information becomes available. Visit the Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service at water.weather.gov/ahps for additional water level and flood impact information for your local tide gauge. && Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Delaware Bay at Lewes MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 20/07 AM 4.8 0.2 1.1 None 20/07 PM 6.2 1.5 1.1 Minor 21/08 AM 5.6 1.0 1.7 None 21/08 PM 7.9 3.2 2.8 Moderate 22/09 AM 6.8 2.2 2.7 Minor &&