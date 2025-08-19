Sussex County Council (copy)

Sussex County Council in Georgetown. 
SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- Sussex County Council is adjusting its property tax policies to comply with a package of statewide reforms signed into law.

Gov. Matt Meyer approved several bills aimed at easing the impact of Delaware’s ongoing property reassessment on homeowners.

One of the key changes, House Bill 241, requires counties to offer payment plans for primary residential property owners facing tax increases of more than $300.

In response, Sussex County Council passed a motion authorizing the county finance department to implement the new program. Under the plan:

  • Homeowners must apply by Sept. 30.

  • Those eligible can split their bill into three equal payments through Dec. 31.

The motion was introduced by Finance Director Gina Jennings, who outlined the recommendations for council.

