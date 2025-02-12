SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - A backyard flock in Sussex County has tested presumptive positive for H5 avian influenza, according to the Delaware Department of Agriculture. This marks the first confirmed case of H5 avian influenza in Sussex County poultry.
The University of Delaware’s Lasher Laboratory in Georgetown identified the virus, with additional testing underway at the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Veterinary Services Laboratory. The affected property has been quarantined, and all birds on-site have been "depopulated" to prevent the virus from spreading. Officials confirmed that none of the birds entered the food supply.
Avian influenza is a highly contagious airborne virus that spreads rapidly through respiratory secretions, manure, and contaminated surfaces. The virus can infect poultry such as chickens, ducks, and turkeys, as well as wild birds like geese, shorebirds, and raptors, according to the DDA.
Backyard flock owners are urged to take precautions, including keeping birds enclosed to avoid contact with wild birds or their droppings. Poultry producers should monitor for symptoms, including:
- Increased mortality
- Respiratory distress (sneezing, coughing, gasping for air)
- Swelling around the eyes, neck, and head
- Purple discoloration of wattles, combs, and legs
- Neurological issues like tremors or circling
- Green diarrhea and decreased egg production