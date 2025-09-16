LEWES, Del. - The Sussex County Council will hold a public hearing Tuesday to consider a proposed zoning change for more than 39 acres of land east of Route 24 near Lewes.
The applicant, Belmead Farm, LLC, is seeking to rezone two parcels from AR-1 Agricultural Residential to C-4 Planned Commercial to allow for future commercial development. The Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission has recommended approval of the application.
The County Council hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. at the Sussex County Administrative Offices, where members of the public will have the opportunity to provide comment.