Sussex County Council is set to discuss a request to rezone nearly 13 acres off Route 9 as part of the Northstar development.

The property is located on the southeast side of Route 9 and the northwest and southeast sides of Beaver Dam Road.

Northstar Property, LLC wants to change the zone from an agricultural residential district to a heavy commercial district. 

The nearly 13 acres that the applicant hopes will become commercial space are part of a larger 433-acre project. In May, Sussex County Council approved a zoning change and conditional use application to pave the way for new 94-unit multi-family dwellings. In the decision, the council cited the need for more workforce housing and a desire to prevent future development of more expensive homes on the site.

Sussex County Council will discuss this request at noon on Tuesday.

