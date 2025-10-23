SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. — Farmers in Sussex County are in the midst of soybean harvest season, but this year, their crops may not travel as far as they once did.
China — the largest buyer of U.S. soybeans — has stopped purchasing from American producers following tariffs implemented under the Trump administration. The shift has left local farmers adjusting to a changing market and lower prices.
The U.S. typically ships nearly 25 million metric tons of soybeans to China per year, according to the American Soybean Association.
Derek Wells, a farmer for Milton Farms Inc, said many of his soybeans are used locally, but the loss of Chinese imports has still made an impact.
"The tariffs make a big difference in the grain prices to a degree, but the tariffs also make a difference in everything we buy," said Wells. "We buy tires, we buy metal, we buy steel, we buy machinery. It affects all that."
Wells said business is a gamble day to day.
"We've been in business for quite a while, and that's pretty much all you can do is ride the highs and suffer through the lows. It's basically all you do to get through one year to the next."