SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - After falling just 121 votes short in Tuesday’s District 20 special election, the Sussex County Republican Party is reflecting on the campaign and preparing for what’s next.
"Coming up just 121 votes short is never easy," Sussex County GOP Chairman Daniel Willis wrote in a letter.
Willis praised Republican candidate Dr. Nikki Miller and her campaign, calling it "rooted in heart, integrity, and purpose."
"Nikki represents everything we look for in a candidate," he said. "She is experienced, compassionate, and courageous. She inspired thousands, stayed true to her principles, and carried herself with strength and grace every step of the way."
The GOP improved its margin compared to last year, closing a 245-vote gap to just 121 votes in the 2025 race.
"That is real movement. That is progress," Willis wrote. "And it is something every single one of us should be proud of."
In response to the election results, the Sussex GOP is launching a new recurring event: Postcard Writing Parties. The initiative will invite volunteers to send welcome postcards to newly registered Republicans across the county as a way to build voter engagement.
"It is a simple but powerful way to connect with new voters and remind them that the Republican Party is here to support them," Willis said.
Willis also stated the campaign helped the party "stress-test our operations" and collect feedback about candidate support and evaluation in partnership with state and House Republican leaders insights he said would help build "a stronger foundation for 2026."
In addition, the county and state GOP are "actively following up on reported irregularities" from the election and have contacted the appropriate officials. Willis said the party will share updates as responses are received.
While acknowledging the disappointment, Willis emphasized that the work is far from over.
"We may not have crossed the finish line this time, but we are far from finished," he said. "Let this moment be our fuel, not our finish line."
Democrat Alonna Berry won the District 20 special election. Berry received 4,653 votes, while Miller received 4,532 votes.
According to the Department of Elections, this is the largest special election in recorded state history with 40 percent of the district voting- 9,257 in total.