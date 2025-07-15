Tree

The Sussex County Council approved two zoning applications for a residential development project along Windmill Drive in Ocean View.

OCEAN VIEW, Del. Gary Swenson enjoys the peaceful moments in his backyard, watching birds, squirrels, and raccoons among the trees behind his home. But that may soon be replaced with construction and traffic, as new development moves forward in his neighborhood.

On Tuesday, the Sussex County Council approved two zoning applications for a residential development project along Windmill Drive in Ocean View. Planning documents submitted by the developer show that most of the area behind Swenson’s property will be cleared to make way for new condominiums. “We have raccoons and flying squirrels and all kinds of birds. It’s beautiful,” Swenson said. “And that’s going to all go away.”

Swenson said he initially believed the development would add just 14 units. But the approved plans show a much larger project, potentially up to 50 condos. “I knew when we came in here that we wouldn’t be the last people to buy in this area,” he said. “It’s just a little more than we expected.”

Swenson and other nearby residents worry the increased density will bring added congestion to an already busy area. “It’s going to be very high-density. We have a hard time now getting out. Traffic’s going to be worse,” he added.

The Sussex County Council says residents have 60 days to appeal the zoning approval.

