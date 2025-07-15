...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM
EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 106 degrees expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central and southern Delaware, northeast
Maryland, and southern New Jersey.
* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 8 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose
fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning
or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and
heat stroke.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.
The Sussex County Council approved two zoning applications for a residential development project along Windmill Drive in Ocean View.
Kevin joined the CoastTV News team in November 2023 as a
video journalist. He is a Rowan University graduate with a degree
in radio television and film and a minor in sports communications.
While at Rowan, Kevin worked at the campus television station, RTN,
and was also a member of the Rowan radio station, 89.7
WGLS-FM.
OCEAN VIEW, Del. — Gary Swenson enjoys the peaceful moments in his backyard, watching birds, squirrels, and raccoons among the trees behind his home. But that may soon be replaced with construction and traffic, as new development moves forward in his neighborhood.
On Tuesday, the Sussex County Council approved two zoning applications for a residential development project along Windmill Drive in Ocean View. Planning documents submitted by the developer show that most of the area behind Swenson’s property will be cleared to make way for new condominiums. “We have raccoons and flying squirrels and all kinds of birds. It’s beautiful,” Swenson said. “And that’s going to all go away.”
Swenson said he initially believed the development would add just 14 units. But the approved plans show a much larger project, potentially up to 50 condos. “I knew when we came in here that we wouldn’t be the last people to buy in this area,” he said. “It’s just a little more than we expected.”
Swenson and other nearby residents worry the increased density will bring added congestion to an already busy area. “It’s going to be very high-density. We have a hard time now getting out. Traffic’s going to be worse,” he added.
The Sussex County Council says residents have 60 days to appeal the zoning approval.
