The Jeffcoat family cutting the ribbon for their home.

According to the Sussex County Habitat for Humanity, the day takes determination, commitment, and countless hours of partnership. (Sussex County Habitat for Humanity)

MILFORD, Del. - Sussex County Habitat for Humanity celebrated the dedication of the seventh home in the Milford Homeownership Projectwelcoming the Jeffcoat family home with a ribbon-cutting. 

The Milford Homeownership Project is an initiative aimed at expanding affordable homeownership opportunities in the area. 

According to the Sussex County Habitat for Humanity, the day takes determination, commitment, and countless hours of partnership as Habitat homeowners invest in their future through financial education, sweat equity, and months of preparation before purchasing their home through an affordable mortgage.

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Rianna Moses joined CoastTV in July of 2025 after graduating from Rowan University. Here at CoastTV, Rianna is currently the evening editor and also produces the 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. broadcasts a couple days a week. .

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