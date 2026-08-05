MILFORD, Del. - Sussex County Habitat for Humanity celebrated the dedication of the seventh home in the Milford Homeownership Project, welcoming the Jeffcoat family home with a ribbon-cutting.
The Milford Homeownership Project is an initiative aimed at expanding affordable homeownership opportunities in the area.
According to the Sussex County Habitat for Humanity, the day takes determination, commitment, and countless hours of partnership as Habitat homeowners invest in their future through financial education, sweat equity, and months of preparation before purchasing their home through an affordable mortgage.