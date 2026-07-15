rendering of building with three cars in parking lot

The ReStore said the renovation will double the existing retail floor space and create dedicated office space for staff. (Sussex County Habitat for Humanity)

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Sussex County Habitat for Humanity has released the first official rendering for its expansion project.

The rendering includes both Habitat for Humanity and its ReStore, a thrift store. Habitat for Humanity said the expansion will let them serve more shoppers, accept more donations and create a better experience for volunteers and customers.

The ReStore said the renovation will double the existing retail floor space and create dedicated office space for staff. In addition, it will bring the organization under one roof for more streamlined operations.

According to the ReStore website, the store will relocate into the new space in late 2027, with the project being officially completed in early 2028. The ReStore said it will remain open throughout the construction process.

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Jessica Nester joined CoastTV News as a producer in June of 2026. She graduated from Syracuse University with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in marketing. Before officially joining the team, Jessica interned with CoastTV in the summer of 2025.

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