SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Sussex County Habitat for Humanity has released the first official rendering for its expansion project.
The rendering includes both Habitat for Humanity and its ReStore, a thrift store. Habitat for Humanity said the expansion will let them serve more shoppers, accept more donations and create a better experience for volunteers and customers.
The ReStore said the renovation will double the existing retail floor space and create dedicated office space for staff. In addition, it will bring the organization under one roof for more streamlined operations.
According to the ReStore website, the store will relocate into the new space in late 2027, with the project being officially completed in early 2028. The ReStore said it will remain open throughout the construction process.