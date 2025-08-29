MILFORD, Del — Nine new affordable homes are on the way to Milford as part of Sussex County Habitat for Humanity’s Milford Homeownership Project, a neighborhood revitalization effort expected to be completed by April 2026.
The first two homes are nearing completion and set to be sold this fall, while three others are in different stages of construction within the same three-block radius. According to Sussex Habitat, once finished the project will expand affordable homeownership opportunities in Milford while also strengthening neighborhoods.
“Neighborhood revitalization is about much more than new construction,” said Kevin Gilmore, CEO of Sussex County Habitat for Humanity. “It’s about creating lasting stability, strengthening connections between neighbors, and ensuring families have the security of a safe, affordable home for generations to come.”
This is not the organization’s first large-scale revitalization initiative. In 2021, Sussex Habitat built 13 homes in Laurel, followed by an extensive project in Georgetown’s historic Kimmeytown neighborhood that included 11 new homes, one rehabilitation, and an annex office.
Since its founding, Sussex County Habitat says it has built and sold 201 affordable homes as of August 2025. In addition to Milford, Sussex County Habitat is currently building in Seaford, with construction projects in Laurel, Greenwood, and Bridgeville expected to begin within the next 10 months.