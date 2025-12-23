SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. — Sussex County Habitat for Humanity and the Delaware Manufactured Home Owners Association have partnered to expand home repairs for people who live in manufactured homes through Habitat’s Healthy Homes Program.
The program has provided more than 600 repairs to Sussex County homeowners since 2019, helping low-income individuals address health and safety concerns. Work includes fixing air and water infiltration, accessibility modifications, and replacing or installing roofs, gutters, insulation, windows, doors and flooring, along with minor plumbing and electrical repairs.
Funding from the partnership will allow Sussex County Habitat for Humanity to administer more than 10 additional home repairs across the county.
“We’re grateful to continue this partnership with DMHOA and blessed to have their support,” said Kevin Gilmore, CEO of Sussex County Habitat for Humanity. “These repairs directly benefit those living in manufactured homes. With repair costs continuing to rise, this partnership ensures our neighbors can remain in their homes with pride and dignity.”
To qualify for the Healthy Homes Program, applicants must earn at or below 80% of the area median income under HUD guidelines, own or occupy the home needing repairs, carry homeowner insurance and live in Sussex County. During fiscal year 2026, Sussex County Habitat for Humanity is scheduled to complete about 120 repairs through the program.
“Helping people, that’s what it’s all about,” said Ron Amadio, a board director with the Delaware Manufactured Home Owners Association. “We help people, (Sussex County Habitat for Humanity) helps people, and they do a great job. We certainly appreciate it, and we’re going to do everything we can to help.”
More information about Sussex County Habitat for Humanity and ways to support upcoming projects is available at sussexcountyhabitat.org. Details about the Delaware Manufactured Home Owners Association can be found at dmhoa.org.