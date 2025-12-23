Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 4 PM EST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and rough waters expected. * WHERE...Delaware Bay waters north of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE and Delaware Bay waters south of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 4 PM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&