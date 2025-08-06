SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - A working group of 10 community members in Sussex County is nearing completion of a months-long effort to develop land use recommendations for the county council.
Since late March, the Land Use Reform Working Group has met regularly to address how the county should manage ongoing growth. Now, with formal recommendations expected in less than a month, the group has entered its final phase.
At its most recent meeting, members reviewed the last nine of 17 proposed recommendations, which focus on balancing development with conservation efforts.
Among the key proposals are strategic density adjustments a strategy that would revise zoning standards to allow more development in designated growth areas, condensing new construction into smaller footprints.
Another major focus is forest preservation. Under the draft recommendations, forests within growth zones would be protected at a minimum of 30%, while areas outside of those zones would require at least 50% forest preservation.
The group is also proposing changes to subdivision design, encouraging lot placements that prioritize conservation and protect natural resources like woodlands.
Additionally, the group recommends adopting a Master Plan Zoning Ordinance for large-scale developments. That would require phased building plans, allowing for more structured growth over time.
The working group, which includes members from a broad range of sectors such as the Sussex County Farm Bureau, affordable housing advocates, engineers, developers, and environmentalists will hold its next meeting on Aug. 21 to finalize its recommendations before going to County Council.
Before a final meeting set for Thursday, Sept. 11.