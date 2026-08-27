WILMINGTON, Del. — A Sussex County man was sentenced Thursday to 12 years in prison for transporting a minor across state lines with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity. Miles Clark, 23, of Sussex County, was sentenced Aug. 27 by U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika.
According to court documents, Clark was 21 when he met the 12-year-old victim on Snapchat. Clark exchanged sexually explicit messages with the victim and sent sexually explicit videos of himself.
About a week later, Clark drove nearly 200 miles to Pennsylvania, picked up the victim from a church near her home and transported her across state lines to his residence in Delaware, where he sexually abused her.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Delaware, Clark knew the victim was a minor. After his prison sentence, Clark will serve eight years of supervised release and will be required to register as a sex offender.
The FBI’s Delaware Violent Crime and Safe Streets Task Force investigated the case with assistance from Delaware State Police.Assistant U.S. Attorneys Claudia L. Pare and Kevin B. Smith prosecuted the case.
The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide Department of Justice initiative launched in 2006 to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse.