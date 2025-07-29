GEORGETOWN, Del. - Sussex County has named Andrew D. Harton as its new Economic Development Director, taking over for Bill Pfaff, who is retiring after leading the office for years.
County Administrator Todd Lawson announced the promotion Tuesday. Harton joined the county in February as economic development manager and has worked alongside Pfaff since then.
Harton previously served as the Business Finance Director for the Delaware Division of Small Business, where he helped lead state-level programs such as EDGE and the Delaware Site Readiness program. Earlier in his career, he worked in the craft beer industry in the beach area.
“Andrew has his finger on the pulse in the business community,” Lawson said. “We’re confident he’ll build on the momentum Bill has established to keep our local economy growing.”
Harton holds an MBA from the University of Delaware and has worked with partners like the Delaware Prosperity Partnership and the Delaware Small Business Development Center to promote economic growth.
In his new role, Harton said he hopes to expand access to economic development funding and help businesses of all sizes grow.
“Sussex County is already a great place to do business,” Harton said. “A big part of my job is going to be helping people realize that.”
As director, Harton will oversee the county’s business incentive and loan programs, including the ExciteSussex initiative, and continue managing the Sussex County Kitchen Incubator.
A native Delawarean, Harton lives in Lewes with his wife and son. He says his family has roots in Seaford and believes Western Sussex is poised for economic growth.
County Council President Doug Hudson thanked Pfaff for his leadership and welcomed Harton to his new role.
“Bill has made Sussex County an indispensable part of the economic development conversation,” Hudson said. “Now we look to Andrew, with his experience and energy, to carry that work forward.”