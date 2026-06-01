Sussex County officials urge hurricane preparedness as season begins

Emergency managers recommend creating a disaster preparedness kit that includes water, nonperishable food, medications, flashlights, batteries and fuel.

GEORGETOWN, Del. — Hurricane season officially begins June 1, and Sussex County emergency officials are encouraging people to prepare now for potential tropical weather impacts.

The Sussex County Department of Public Safety said even a below-normal hurricane season can bring serious effects to the region.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season is expected to produce between eight and 14 named storms, with up to six becoming hurricanes.

Emergency managers recommend creating a disaster preparedness kit that includes water, nonperishable food, medications, flashlights, batteries and fuel.

The department also advises securing outdoor items and planning evacuation routes ahead of time.

The Sussex County Department of Public Safety said Sussex County remains vulnerable to tropical weather impacts, including flooding and high winds, like other coastal communities from the Caribbean to Canada.

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Eleisa joined the CoastTV team in July 2023 as a Video Journalist. She graduated from the Rutgers University School of Communication and Information in May 2023 with a Bachelor's Degree in Journalism and Media Studies, with a specialization in Sports Media and Broadcasting.

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