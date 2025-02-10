Our meteorologists predict 5 to 7 inches of snow in much of the area, with some locations seeing up to 9 inches. Despite a previous winter storm already occurring, locals are bracing for more snow and freezing conditions.
“I did my groceries today so I don’t have to go out tomorrow in case there is snow,” said Amy Torres, who is preparing for the next few days of winter weather.
Local businesses are also feeling the effects. Lindsay Barr, an employee at Ace Hardware in Lewes, mentioned, “It’s definitely been a big change from earlier last week, and we’re trying to stay stocked with what we have.”
John Eby and his wife Sharon, have been preparing for the storm for several days, and added, “I make sure I have enough meals, vegetables, and pizza to get through.”
While some residents, like Kevin Coulombe, are accustomed to snowy conditions, others are making sure they’re ready for what’s to come.
"This is just run of the mill type of stuff," Coulombe said.
As Delmarva braces for more snow, it's clear that the coast is transforming from sandy shores to snowy streets.