GEORGETOWN, Del-A sewer project is hoped to lessen the amount of material sent to the Georgetown Wastewater Reclamation Facility At Tuesday's Sussex County Council meeting, an ordinance that would allow for a $9,236,846 general obligation bond will be reviewed. It would cover the costs of a project that would redirect sewer flow coming from the Ellendale and the New Market areas.
The plan calls for improvements to two pumpstations and installing new sewer lines along Reynolds Pond Rd to Isaacs Rd then to Artesian Wastewater Management Inc.
County officials say that the project would help deal with potential capacity limits in Georgetown. It also would allow Georgetown and Ellendale to take on development projects in the future.
