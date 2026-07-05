Sussex County students earn top honors at National STEM Competition

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Students from several Sussex County schools earned national recognition at the 2026 Technology Student Association National Conference, bringing home top finishes in STEM competitions and leadership awards.
The Department of Education says more than 12,000 middle and high school students competed at the conference in National Harbor, Maryland.
Indian River High School placed second in Robotics, while Selbyville Middle School earned third in System Control Technology.
Sussex Technical High School student Dylan Karr received a Bronze Leadership Academy Award, and Sussex Central High School's D. Morelli was named High School Chapter Advisor of the Year, according to the department.
Overall, Delaware students earned one national championship and eight additional Top 10 finishes, showcasing skills in engineering, robotics, software development and other technical fields, says the department.