Sussex County students earn top honors at National STEM Competition

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Heat index values of 100 to 105 expected. * WHERE...In Delaware, Kent, New Castle, Delaware Beaches, and Inland Sussex Counties. In Maryland, Caroline, Kent MD, Queen Annes, and Talbot Counties. * WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures and heat indices will not be quite as high today as they have been the past couple days. However impacts are still expected especially given the long duration of high temperatures and humidity. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&