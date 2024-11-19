GEORGETOWN, Del. - Sussex Tech Adult Education has partnered with the Indian River School District to provide high school seniors with a Certified Nursing Assistant dual enrollment program. The two agencies have finalized an articulation agreement to help students achieve certification.
According to the school, students will attend evening classes and clinical experiences scheduled on nights and holidays. The program is funded largely by an allied health grant authored by Sussex Central High School nursing instructor Christine Frazier. Sussex Tech says the program requires a $100 fee per student, with the remainder of the course costs covered by the grant. This month, the inaugural class celebrated a 100 percent pass rate, officially certifying participants to work as nursing assistants in Delaware.
The school confirms that the initiative has also sparked further interest, as the Certified Nursing Assistant program is currently fully enrolled with a waiting list. Two Sussex Central High School students are set to begin Sussex Tech’s Phlebotomy program in January 2025. The school says the articulation agreement ensures the credits earned through the program will be reflected on high school transcripts.