GEORGETOWN, Del. - In a heartfelt farewell, Sussex Technical High School celebrated its football field during Friday night’s senior night game against Milford.
The event drew a large crowd, marking the end of an era as the school prepares for significant construction, including a new building and football field.
Football head coach Bradley Ellingsworth, a Sussex Tech alum, reflected on the importance of the field as a gathering place.
“I think what's more important is all the people that I got to connect with through football,” Ellingsworth said. “The field kind of being that meeting place for all that.”
Former student Isaac Sapp, graduated back in 1997, and shared his nostalgic sentiments.
“I mean I’ll drive by it and have memories, flashbacks, and it’ll bring a smile,” Sapp said, emphasizing the significance of supporting current students as the school continues to grow.
The evening culminated in a special "Turn Off the Lights" ceremony, as coaches, fans, and players reminisced about the cherished memories created on the field.
As Sussex Tech looks toward the future, the community remains optimistic about the upcoming changes.