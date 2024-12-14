GEORGETOWN, Del. - Health Professions Technologies students at Sussex Technical High School hosted their annual blood drive in November, collecting 71 units of blood to support local health care needs.
The event, held in the school gym, brought together student and staff donors. Health Professions Technologies students played an active role by recruiting donors beforehand and managing various responsibilities during the drive, including registering participants, providing snacks and monitoring donors for any adverse reactions.
Sussex Tech has a long-standing tradition of hosting blood drives, with over 23 years of support for the initiative. The school is already planning to hold another drive this spring to continue contributing to the community’s blood supply.