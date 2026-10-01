REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Tanger Outlets in Rehoboth Beach is hosting its Pink, Pumpkins and Puppies event on Oct. 17 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
The free event includes pumpkin painting, paw painting, a photo opp station, face painting, giveaways and more in its efforts to support those impacted by breast cancer.
The outlets are also taking donations that will directly benefit the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF), the largest private funder of breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer research in the world.