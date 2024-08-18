REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. — Tanger Outlets Rehoboth Beach has officially launched its 2024 TangerKids Grants Program, inviting local educators to apply for funding to support educational initiatives.
Applications are open through October 18, and Delaware teachers and school leaders are encouraged to submit their requests at grants.tanger.com
Tanger says the program allows educators to identify their school's specific needs and request funding to create more inclusive and productive learning environments.
With a nearly 30-year history, Tanger says it has contributed over $3.4 million to school-focused initiatives across the country. In 2023 alone, Tanger says the program awarded $168,000 to fund more than 140 grants for various projects, including equipment upgrades, STEM programs, literacy efforts, and inclusion initiatives.
For the 2024 program, Tanger says it has earmarked 70% of the total grants for underserved schools, accessibility programs, and addressing student needs. The grants are open to faculty members at both public and private schools, from pre-K through grade 12.
Shoppers at Tanger Rehoboth Beach will also have the opportunity to participate in the process by voting for their favorite grant applications through the Member’s Choice voting, which will take place from December 2 to December 13. The winners will be announced in January 2025 during the center’s annual TangerKids Day celebration.