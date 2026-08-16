REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Tanger Outlets Rehoboth Beach is accepting applications for its 2026-27 TangerKids Grants Program.
Teachers and education leaders can apply for funding from Aug. 17 through Oct. 18 for programs that support students and improve classrooms and school environments.
The grants can help fund initiatives focused on learning, accessibility, student needs and additional classroom resources. Faculty at public and private schools serving pre-K through 12th grade students are eligible.
Tanger says it has provided more than $3.9 million in grants to schools and educational programs over the past 30 years.
Grant winners for 2026 in each community will be announced and celebrated during the center’s annual TangerKids Day in January 2027.