People cross a crosswalk to go to a store.

Tanger says it has provided more than $3.9 million in grants to schools and educational programs over the past 30 years.

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Tanger Outlets Rehoboth Beach is accepting applications for its 2026-27 TangerKids Grants Program.

Teachers and education leaders can apply for funding from Aug. 17 through Oct. 18 for programs that support students and improve classrooms and school environments.

The grants can help fund initiatives focused on learning, accessibility, student needs and additional classroom resources. Faculty at public and private schools serving pre-K through 12th grade students are eligible.

Tanger says it has provided more than $3.9 million in grants to schools and educational programs over the past 30 years.

Grant winners for 2026 in each community will be announced and celebrated during the center’s annual TangerKids Day in January 2027.

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Grace Eckerle joined CoastTV News in July 2025 as an anchor and reporter. She graduated from Penn State University in May 2025 with a Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in American History.

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